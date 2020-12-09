ANDALUCIA taxi drivers make their services more competitive in order to compete with Uber and Cabify

The Andalucian Taxi Council has given the green light to changes which will give taxis in the area more flexibility so that they can compete with other transport companies like Cabify and Uber. Some of the proposed changes include the option to share taxi rides and drivers being allowed to give prices prior to the journey.

Minister of Public Works, Marifran Carazo said that the changes are desired “not only by the sector but also by the users themselves.” It is considered imperative that “taxi drivers can compete with modern tools and provide the best possible service.”

The new Regulation of Public Transport Services has also announced a guarantee on more adapted vehicles available for people with mobility issues, as well as the option to pay by credit card. One of the biggest changes that is being welcomed by taxi drivers is the proposal that taxis be able to drive passengers to different municipalities.

