Workman finds £15k worth of cocaine inside a house he was working in

AN eagle-eyed workman finds £15k (€16.5k) worth of cocaine inside a house he was working in, leading to an arrest in South Shields, South Tyneside.

Northumbria Police was called to an address on Richmond Road by the workman on Thursday, December 3, who had been installing an electricity meter at the property, after he claimed to have found a large quantity of drugs.

The man stumbled across the plastic bags of white powder while carrying out planned work at the address.

Upon attending the house, officers found a significant haul of cocaine thought to be worth in the region of £15,000, with the drug already cut into smaller quantities.

With the tenant not present, an investigation was launched and a 39-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled drug with the intent to supply, who has since been released under investigation.

Northumbria Police issued a statement thanking the workman: “A big shout out to the workman who raised the alarm – which subsequently allowed our cops to seize the drugs and take them off the streets.

“He absolutely did the right thing by picking up the phone, and his decision has helped keep these drugs out of the hands of some of the most vulnerable people in our community.”

