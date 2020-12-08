The Lions are looking for their share of children’s gifts

THE La Cala de Mijas Lions club has been flat out collecting food and toys from their members, volunteers and supporters for Caritas, to ensure local families have a fabulous Christmas.

When the always helpful Miraflores lady golfers asked to be included in the mix, it was literally the icing on the Christmas cake!

Sandie and Julie accepted bags of donations from these generous ladies on behalf of the Lions who were as ever grateful for the gifts and their generosity will make a massive difference.

Unfortunately, the Lions had to cancel their Christmas fair but are manning a festive stall in front of the La Cala town hall on Wednesdays and Saturdays until December 23 with a selection of bespoke table and tree decorations ideal for the festive season.

Visitors can also meet representatives of the Lions’ diabetic group who will be on hand with free glucose testing and advice.

