THE HUSBAND of Vladimir Putin’s daughter was able to purchase $380m of shares for just $100, according to a recent report into Russian corruption.

-- Advertisement --



The report is based on leaked emails seen by iStories Russia and the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

It alleges that Kiril Shamalov, the son of one of Putin’s close friends, was able to spend just 100 dollars on shares in the petrochemical company Sibur worth over $380m using offshore accounts just weeks after he married Katerina Tikhovnova.

After their marriage in 2013, they reportedly bought lavish homes in Russia and the south of France alongside expensive goods such as a 50,000 euro carpet and 5700 euro worth of Japanese books. Commenting on its findings, poisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny said that ‘it’s simple, Putin’s daughter gets married and the newlyweds receive a present of $380 million’.

Russia’s longtime President is famously secretive about his personal affairs, though reports suggest that Putin has made enormous personal profits for himself and his family during his two decades in the Kremlin. The report also highlighted the rise of a new generation of powerful players in Russian business and politics, mainly the children and grandchildren of Putin and his associates.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Putin’s Son-in-Law Bought Shares Worth $380m for Just $100 ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.