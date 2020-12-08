PRINCE ALBERT OF MONACO Breaks His Silence On His Coronavirus Struggle and how he suffered from fatigue for a long time after



The 62-year-old Prince Albert, the head of state of Monaco, was the first head of any country to contract the coronavirus back in March, even though he only had light symptoms, he spent the required 14 days in isolation, but, after being reunited with his wife and family, says he experienced intermittent fatigue, two or three times a week, that continued right up until June.

The Prince told reporters, “The virus stays with you for quite a while. There were times during the day when it just hit, but not like the kind of drowsiness you feel after a heavy meal. It was really just an experience of physical fatigue, like the kind that comes on when you’ve done too much, or when you’re coming off an illness. This virus stays with you quite a while”.

Prince Albert tested positive only nine days after sitting opposite Prince Charles in London, at the Wateraid event, then says he spent his 14 days in a private apartment reading books and magazines, but not a lot of TV, before returning to his wife, Princess Charlene, aged 42, and their five-year-old twins.

____________________________________________________________

Albert married a 42-year-old former South African Olympic swimmer, formerly known as Charlene Wittstock, in 2011. She had twins in 2014.