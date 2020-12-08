Orihuela exceeds 5,000 covid infections after adding 163 over the weekend

THE Orihuela area exceeds 5,000 covid infections after adding 163 over the weekend with three deaths also being reported.

A total of 19 of the 27 municipalities of the Vega Baja have registered new positive cases since the last update on Friday, December 4, with the COVID-related death toll continuing to rise.

The number of infections increased, with 163 new cases, of which 123 correspond to the Orihuela health area, which includes 18 municipalities, and 40 to the department of Torrevieja.

The Orihuela area has now accumulated 5,008 positive cases and 75 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, while in the Torrevieja health area there are reportedly 2,922 positive cases and 111 deaths.

Meaning that the total number of cases in the Vega Baja has risen to 7,930 and 186 deaths.

By municipalities, Orihuela accumulates 2,031 cases of COVID-19 and 32 deaths, while Torrevieja has registered 1,356 since the beginning of the pandemic with 32 deaths.

