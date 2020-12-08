ONE Of The World’s Largest Cyber Security Firms Gets Hacked, allegedly by Russia



One of the largest cybersecurity companies in the world, FireEye, whose clients include, Sony and Equifax, revealed today, Tuesday, December 8, they have been hacked, claiming it was ‘state-sponsored’, they didn’t name the culprit, but told the Wall Street Journal, it is most probably Russia, describing the attack, ‘This was a sniper shot that got through’, and hundreds of counter measures have been deployed as a result, to safeguard against more damage, while they investigate what happened.

FireEye’s CEO, Kevin Mandia, a former air-force officer, called the attack ‘top-tier’, and that the hackers were very precise, saying, “Recently, we were attacked by a highly sophisticated threat actor, one whose discipline, operational security, and techniques lead us to believe it was a state-sponsored attack. We are witnessing an attack by a nation with top-tier offensive capabilities. This attack is different from the tens of thousands of incidents we have responded to throughout the years”.

The hackers got into FireEye’s ‘Red Tools’ system, which ‘apply well-known and documented methods. that are used by other red teams around the world. It’s important to note that FireEye has not seen these tools disseminated or used by any adversaries, and we will continue to monitor for any such activity along with our security partners”, stated Mandia. A spokesman for the FBI said, “The FBI is investigating the incident, and preliminary indications show an actor with a high level of sophistication consistent with a nation-state”.

