A JEWISH doctor working with coronavirus patients in California shared his feelings about seeing neo-Nazi tattoos on a man he was treating in a thread on Twitter.

-- Advertisement --



Doctor Taylor Nichols spoke of the conflicting emotions he felt, after months of battling the disease and seeing patients die, while living in isolation to avoid contaminating loved ones, and with the constant fear of falling ill himself.

He admitted that for the first time, he doubted himself and felt no compassion for the patient.

He and his team, which included a Black nurse and a respiratory specialist of Asian descent – were preparing the severely ill man to be intubated when they saw the tattoos, he shared on Twitter. The older man begged them to save his life, saying to Nichols “don’t let me die, doc”.

Doctor Nichols has since been interviews by the press about the experience and says he does not know what happened to the man after his team saw him, but that they had done everything they could to save his life before they had to treat the next patient, having reassured the man that they would do everything they could to help him.

He admitted asking himself how the man might have acted had their places been reversed.

His story has been retweeted thousands of times and has hundreds of comments.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Jewish doctor’s tweet on treating neo-Nazi patient goes viral”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.