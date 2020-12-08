Guardia Civil in Torrevieja arrest a Swedish man for drug trafficking

GUARDIA Civil officers in Torrevieja arrest a Swedish man for drug trafficking after finding over 7.5kg of marijuana during a traffic stop.

The 33-year-old was arrested after officers identified the driver during another perimeter closure stop and search on the AP-7 motorway, at the height of Zenia-Orihuela, heading towards Alicante.

During the incident, reported by Torrevieja Emergencias on Tuesday, December 8, the driver became nervous after officers asked for his driving licence, so they decided to search the vehicle, where they found three blue plastic bags located in the boot of the car.

Inside the bags, they recovered over 7.5kg of marijuana buds and €130.

The man was subsequently arrested by Guardia Civil officers and will later face the Court of Justice in Orihuela.

