Four lions at Barcelona Zoo test positive for Covid

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Four lions at Barcelona Zoo test positive for Covid
CREDIT: Barcelona Zoo Facebook

Four lions at Barcelona Zoo test positive for Covid in only the second known case of large felines contracting the killer virus.

THE three 16-year-old females and the four-year-old male were tested after keepers noticed they showed slight coronavirus symptoms at the end of November.

-- Advertisement --

All members of staff have been tested, with two returning positive results.

Authorities are investigating how the lions became infected, while zoo director Juli Mauri assured “they are the only animals in the zoo” with Covid.


“The Zoo has contacted and collaborated with international experts such as the Veterinary Service of the Bronx Zoo, the only one that has documented cases of Sars-CoV-2 infection in felines,” the Barcelona zoo said in a statement.

“The lions were given veterinary care for their mild clinical condition – similar to a very mild flu condition – through anti-inflammatory treatment and close monitoring, and the animals responded well.”


Mauri stressed the lions “cannot transmit it (Covid) to the public because very close contact is necessary”, which is “obviously impossible”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Four lions at Barcelona Zoo test positive for Covid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleFirst transgender woman footballer to play football in Argentina
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here