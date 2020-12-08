Four lions at Barcelona Zoo test positive for Covid in only the second known case of large felines contracting the killer virus.

THE three 16-year-old females and the four-year-old male were tested after keepers noticed they showed slight coronavirus symptoms at the end of November.

All members of staff have been tested, with two returning positive results.

Authorities are investigating how the lions became infected, while zoo director Juli Mauri assured “they are the only animals in the zoo” with Covid.

“The Zoo has contacted and collaborated with international experts such as the Veterinary Service of the Bronx Zoo, the only one that has documented cases of Sars-CoV-2 infection in felines,” the Barcelona zoo said in a statement.

“The lions were given veterinary care for their mild clinical condition – similar to a very mild flu condition – through anti-inflammatory treatment and close monitoring, and the animals responded well.”

Mauri stressed the lions “cannot transmit it (Covid) to the public because very close contact is necessary”, which is “obviously impossible”.

