Fast-acting Orihuela police officers prevent Alcampo robbery

FAST-ACTING Orihuela Local Police officers prevent Alcampo robbery thanks to the collaboration of the shopping centre security.

The events took place on the evening of Sunday, December 6, when the Orihuela Costa Local Police were alerted by the security guards of the La Zenia Boulevard shopping centre that through the security cameras they were watching three individuals trying to gain access through the roof to the Alcampo loading bay.

A unit of officers quickly moved to the location with help from the security guards and when they were surprised by the officers, the three individuals started to escape on foot.

Officers managed to catch and arrest one of the robbers, however, despite help from Guardia Civil officers and the security guards of the shopping centre, the other two thieves escaped.

