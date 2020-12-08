Equipment Stolen from Putin’s ‘Doomsday’ Plane

THIEVES have stolen sophisticated equipment from Russia’s ‘Doomsday’ plane, designed to become Putin’s base of command in the event of nuclear war.

The Ilyushin Il-80 Maxdome is Putin’s personal warplane that would function as an airborne Kremlin in the event of a nuclear war. From its windowless, highly secure cabin the President and his comrades would be able to give commands and dispatch nuclear weapons during an atomic war or similar cataclysmic event.

However, its anti-nuclear capabilities didn’t prevent thieves from snatching precious radio equipment from the aircraft as it was undergoing maintenance near the Russian city of Taganrog. Police stated that an aviation company ‘reported that a cargo hatch breach was discovered during an inspection of the aircraft’.

After sneaking through the cargo hatch, the thieves stole 39 pieces of radio equipment, which due to Russia’s secret about the plane is of unknown value or sensitivity. Some have theorised they may have targetted the kit for its rare metals such as gold and platinum.

Investigators found shoe and footprints on the scene and are working to track down the thieves, in what is seen as an embarrassing breach for Russian security.

The US equivalent of the ‘Doomsday plane’ is their fleet of 4 Boeing E-4 Advanced Airborne Command Posts, which would serve as a base for the President and top officials in the event of nuclear war. Both the US and Russian warplanes are windowless to protect passengers from the blinding lights of atomic bombs.

