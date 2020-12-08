CRISTIANO RONALDO’S Brother Under Investigation For Fraud it is reported



Hugo Dinarte Aveiro, is the older brother by ten years, of Portuguese football star, Cristiano Ronaldo, and is reportedly under investigation over a fraud involving the order of 13,000 fake special edition football shirts, ordered by Mussara, a company owned by Cristiano and run by Hugo.

It is also reported that a Turin company, Pegaso, were involved in the £450,000 commissioning of the shirts, to be complete with the CR7Museu logo, which is Ronaldo’s museum, but allegedly Mussara is saying they never gave the permission for Pegaso to start production of the fake shirts, which it is thought were a replica of the Adidas design of football jerseys, the German company who have a £46million-a-year deal with Juventus, to manufacture and supply the Juventus kits, since 2015.

Reportedly, Mussara insisted Pegaso destroyed the fake replicas and offered them £3.60 for each one, but Pegaso say somebody spotted the very same replicas being sold in CT7Museo for £36 each, and as a result, Pegaso has allegedly threatened to sue Mussara and Hugo Dinarte Aveiro.

