Christmas village open to visitors from December 21

RUNNING from December 21 until January 6, the Villa Matilde Municipal Park in Manilva will undergo a makeover, becoming a holiday village, with lights, candy canes, bouncy castle and a wide assortment of holiday figures as well as a 17 square metre Belen (nativity scene).

A holiday tree will be installed so that everyone who wishes can leave a special memory on the tree or a wish for the future which will be possible between December 21 and 30 and those who take part may receive a small gift.

It is hoped that this special tree will become a symbol of solidarity, where all the wishes of those who visit will be collected.

There will be appropriate videos with holiday images and festive music and entry to the area will be free of charge but visits have to be made by appointment with a maximum of 15 people and each ‘tour’ will last around 30 minutes.

Appointments can be booked by telephone at 619 28 72 66 with visiting times starting at 6.30pm or you can get in touch via email; cultura@ayto-manilva.com.

