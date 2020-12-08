Breakdancing to be introduced as new Olympic sport for Paris 2024

WITH skateboarding, surfing and climbing set to debut in Tokyo next year, it’s the turn of breakdancing to be introduced as a new Olympic sport as it was announced that it would be included at the Paris 2024 games.

‘Breaking’ news as breakdancing, which some may know as street dance, has been added by the International Olympic Committee as Paris Games organisers look to have a ‘strong focus on youth’.

Also confirmed on Monday, December 7, was that debuting at next summer’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which was postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, would be skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing which will all stay on the programme for Paris.

Although, despite the inclusion of breakdancing, the International Gymnastics Federation declined to add parkour – a street activity involving running, jumping and climbing over obstacles – despite its popularity.

For the first time at an Olympics, there will be an exact 50-50 split of male and female participants scheduled for the Paris games with the overall athlete quota set to be reduced to 10,500, which represents 592 fewer than Tokyo.

IOC president Thomas Bach said: ‘With this programme, we are making Paris 2024 fit for the post-corona world. We are further reducing the cost and complexity of hosting the Games.’

