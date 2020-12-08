BLACKROCK increases its stake in CaixaBank to 3.236 per cent and is now behind the La Caixa Banking Foundation, which controls 40.021 per cent.

BlackRock has increased its stake in CaixaBank to 3.236%, its highest position in the entity’s capital since 2018, according to the records of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), becoming the second-largest shareholder in the entity.

The UK Investment Management and Financial Services company increased its stake from 3.067 per cent, of which 3.015 per cent is controlled through shares, and 0.221 per cent through financial instruments.

In total, there are more than 193.57 million titles that, at the current market price (about 2.26 euros per share), are valued at 437.47 million euros.

This movement, notified on Monday, December 7, to the CNMV, takes place after the CaixaBank and Bankia shareholders’ meetings have approved the merger project of both entities, which is expected to materialise in the first quarter of 2021.

Behind La Caixa Banking Foundation and BlackRock is Norges Bank which has a stake of .019 per cent and Invesco, which controls 1.68 per cent.

