Two Detained After Stabbing A Minor In Madrid

TWO people have been detained after stabbing a minor for complimenting their companion in Madrid

The Municipal Police in Madrid have arrested two men after they stabbed a 15-year old boy in the shoulder on the capital’s Maestro Victoria Street at around 7pm on Saturday, December 5. One of the accused told officials he had attacked the boy because he had shouted a compliment to two female companions as he walked past them.

Municipal patrols were manning the streets as part of the Christmas campaign when they spotted a group of ten youngsters at the junction between Arenal Street and Calenque Square. Officers called Samur Civil Protection who attended to the minor, whose shoulder was ‘bleeding profusely’. He was transferred to the Clinical Hospital for treatment.

Police located the knife used in the attack and arrested two men, aged 17 and 18. The two girls fled the scene before police could question them.

