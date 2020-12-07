Spain has performed over 19.1 million Covid tests since start of pandemic

SPAIN has performed over 19.1 million Covid tests since the start of the pandemic, according to the Ministry of Health.

More specifically, autonomous communities revealed that, until December 3, they have carried out a total of 19,146,620 diagnostic tests – consisting of 16,870,802 PCR tests and 2,275,818 antigen tests.

According to the data, from November 27 to December 3, the autonomous communities have carried out a total of 569,774 PCR, an average of 81,396 PCR tests per day.

In addition, from November 27 to December 3, the autonomous communities have carried out a total of 327,643 antigen tests, an average of 46,806 per day.

Added to the PCR tests performed, they represent a total of 897,417 diagnostic tests performed in this period, averaging around 128,202 per day, meaning that the number of diagnostic tests performed has increased by 5 per cent, with a rate of 406.51 per 1,000 inhabitants.

