Russian Fireworks Factory Catches Fire Setting Off A Huge Explosion

RUSSIAN Fireworks Factory Setting Off A Huge Explosion with 400 firefighters tackling the blaze

Footage on Russian TV showed a huge explosion that took place in the port city of Rostov-on-Don, Southern Russia, in the early hours of Sunday, December 6, with Russian fire investigators later reporting that the fire was probably caused by a faulty electric heater, which set light to a unit next door to a full two-story pavilion that the fireworks were stored in, ready for use on a big New Year’s Eve firework display.

Fireworks of all colours lit up the night sky, in a wild, multi-coloured explosion of pink, green, red and gold sparklers, rockets and firecrackers, that lasted for several minutes, with bystanders running for cover, as the pavilion burned out, as more than 400 firefighters and rescue services from Novocherkassk, Aksai and Rostov, drafted in from neighbouring towns, struggling to bring the blaze under control.

