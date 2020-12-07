PSG Open Crucial Contract Negotiations With Kylian Mbappe in a bid to keep him at the club



French champions PSG have confirmed they are in negotiations with Kylian Mbappe, in a bid to persuade the 21-year-old French forward to stay at the club, with Real Madrid and Liverpool reportedly waiting anxiously on the outcome, after Mbappe, already a World Cup winner, scored his 100th goal for PSG yesterday, Saturday, December 5, only 3 and a half seasons after joining from Monaco in 2017.

In his short spell in Paris, Mbappe has built a reputation as one of the most promising young talents in world football, and in a recent poll, was voted the most valuable player on the planet, with PSG coach, Leonardo, telling reporters, “We’re talking. We want to discuss, and he also wants to discuss. Now is also the time to come to a clearer idea of his future. It is going well. We have taken steps forward compared to 10, 15 days ago and we will continue”.

The player has never hidden his desire to play under Zinedine Zidane, commenting earlier this season, “If you’re a boy and you’re French, your idol is Zidane”, who is, of course, the coach at Real Madrid, and who has also publically expressed his desire to lure his fellow countryman to Madrid and become one of his “Galacticos”.

It has been rumoured that should contract talks break down, then PSG would listen to offers in the region of £160m.

