Prince Charles And Camilla Broke Royal Protocol

Prince Charles and Camilla attended a function at London’s famous basement music venue, the 100 Club, last Thursday, December 3, and apparently broke royal protocol when they signed their names on the club’s famous graffiti wall – alongside ground-breaking names like The Jam, The Sex Pistols, Suede, and Oasis – a long-standing tradition by artistes who have performed at the legendary venue.

Members of the royal family are told never to sign their names on anything, for fear of their signature then being forged somehow, but Charles broke this rule in 2010 when he signed “Charles 2010” for a fan.

Prince Charles, aged 72, and The Duchess of Cornwall visited the venue in a show of support for the arts, and live music in particular, which is slowly coming back in Tier 2 venues, and they sat through a performance by singer-songwriter Emily Capell and drummer Matt Cowley, with Camilla afterwards recounting her times in the 1960s, complimenting Capell on her beehive, telling her she had a similar hairstyle in the ’60s, and spoke of being a huge fan of Rod Stewart and the Faces, even inviting Sir Rod to perform at Charles’ 60th birthday party.

