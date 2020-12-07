President Armengol looks to the future on Constitution Day

ALTHOUGH December 7, 2020 is the official Public Holiday celebrating Spanish Constitution Day, the actual official celebration took place on Sunday December 6 with President Francina Armengol speaking to a much-reduced audience of just 20 invited guests at the Almudaina Palace Museum in Palma.

The President of the Balearic Government was quite forthright in her call for reform of the Country to make it more of a federal state, rather than one which sees individual provinces competing with each other for tax benefits and with real power concentrated on the centre of the Country.

Whilst the Covid-19 pandemic has been a tragedy, Spain needs to learn from the events that have occurred and use the support of the European Union as well as the determination of the people to build the new Spain with equality yet recognising the autonomy of different groups of people who make up the Country.

Looking to the future, she also recognised the need for families and friends to be able to get together at Christmas but warned everyone to take precautions to ensure that those we love are kept safe.

