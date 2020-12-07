PAUL POGBA’S Agent Says He Is Finished At Man United and will search for a new club



Mino Raiola, who is French footballer Paul Pogba’s agent, has reportedly told the Italian press that 27-year-old Pogba’s time at Manchester United is over, quoting him as saying, “I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United”.

The news is probably quite a surprise, considering it was only a few months ago that Raiola confirmed talks were underway about a new contract at United for his player, telling Italian press in August, “Paul Pogba will stay at Manchester United. Pogba is a key player for Man Utd, they have an important project and he’s 100 percent included. Man Utd will not accept any bid this summer to sell Pogba. We’re going to speak about a new contract soon, no stress”.

Although, speaking during international duty with the French team in October, Pogba did say, “I am at Manchester. We know that this has been spoken about a lot and I have not spoken about it. I heard a lot of noise that I was going to leave and I was going to leave to clubs left and right. Today, I am still at Manchester United and I am fighting to try to take the club even higher. We have all heard these things that have been said. What to respond?”.

He continued, “Yes, all footballers would like to play for Real Madrid. Maybe it is a dream. It is a dream for me, why not one day? As I have said, I am at Manchester United and I like my club. I am performing at Manchester United, I am enjoying myself and I want to do everything I can to get the club back to where it deserves to be. I am going to give my maximum, like my teammates. I prefer to concentrate on football and on returning to fitness.”

