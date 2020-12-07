THE Management of Sexual Offenders and Violent Offenders (MOSOVO) team strikes again as another convicted sex offender is jailed after he was found with indecent images of children.

The team in Essex carried out a regular monitoring visit in February 2019 to ensure 69-year-old John Addy was complying with Sex Offender Notification Requirements, however, after officers found his computers and a hard drive was checked, they found it to contain indecent images of children.

Then, while under investigation for these offences, a further routine monitoring visit was carried out on December 1 resulting in further checks of his computers where they found evidence Addy had used software designed to not retain his internet history.

He was banned from doing this under the terms of a sexual harm prevention order and after the devices were checked thoroughly, they were found to contain further indecent images.

Addy, of Carnarvon Road, Southend, appeared at Southend Magistrates’ Court on October 19 this year where he admitted six counts of making indecent images and one count of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

He was jailed for a year at Basildon Crown Court on December 3 and his computer equipment will be destroyed.

Addy was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for ten years and was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for the same amount of time.

