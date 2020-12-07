Men Wanted For Scotland Murder Arrested In Marbella And Glasgow

TWO men wanted by police for a murder in Scotland were arrested in Marbella and Glasgow

Spain’s National Police, in collaboration with the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Glasgow Police, have been working on an operation since October to capture two men who murdered a drug trafficker in August before fleeing to Malaga.

A 27-year-old man from the UK was arrested in Marbella, while a 22-year-old British man was nabbed in Glasgow airport after fleeing Malaga. Both had outstanding warrants for their arrests issued by Scottish authorities in connection with the murder of a member of a criminal organisation dedicated to drug trafficking, the Malaga Local Police reported in a statement.

According to officials, the fugitives themselves belonged to a Glasgow-based drug trafficking gang, and reportedly shot the member of a rival gang at point-blank range because of a dispute over territory.

The detainee in Malaga was extradited to the United Kingdom, after the Central Court of Instruction number 5 of the National Court of Madrid ordered his admission to prison until his extradition.

