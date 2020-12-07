LORRY crash on Spain’s A-7 motorway leaves one person injured

An accident on the A-7 motorway going towards Castellon has created a major tailback of more than 7 kilometres of traffic and Local Police have advised motorists to exercise extreme caution on the approach. The incident occurred when two lorries collided, causing one man to be injured in the crash.

-- Advertisement --



One lane on the road has been closed to allow for the clearance of debris, and the traffic jam has extended from kilometre 318, at Betera, to kilometre 311 at Rafelbunyol, according to the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT).

The emergency services have also called for motorists to be aware of strong gusts of wind in the Valencian Community, which could reach up to 100km per hour in the province of Castellon.

Accidente de dos camiones en A-7 km, 319, sentido decreciente hacia #Castellón. Se registra retención en la autopista y hay un varón herido en la pierna, aunque no ha resultado atrapado. — GVA 112CV (@GVA112) December 7, 2020



________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Lorry Crash On Spain’s A-7 Motorway”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.