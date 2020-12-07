CAR giant Kia recalls hundreds of thousands of cars in the USA, with owners to be contacted from January.

The car company has stated that no manufacturing defects are present, but a recall will be made on certain models. The recalls are to prevent the possibility of issues with stalling and engine fires, and it is thought that around 295,000 recalls will be made.

-- Advertisement --



Kia and Hyundia were investigated in 2019 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in America surrounding issues with reported engine fires. It is expected that recalled cars will be seen at dealerships and if issues are detected engines could be replaced.

According to Global247news, the models thought to be involved are “Kia Sorento (2012 and 2013 models), Forte and Koup (2012 to 2015 models), Optima Hybrid (2011 to 2013 models), Soul (2014 and 2015 models) and Sportage (2012 models)”.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that, “Kia must pay $27 million and invest $16 million on safety performance measures. Another $27 million payment will be deferred as long as Kia meets safety conditions.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Kia Recalls Hundreds of Thousands of Cars in the USA”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.