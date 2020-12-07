KATIE PRICE Faces Backlash Over Instagram Picture of Daughters Makeover.

Katie Price’s after make-up session with her daughter Princess has sparked a massive backlash from fans. Katie shared pictures of her 13-year-old daughter Princess wearing a full face of make-up with straightened hair after allowing her to undergo a makeover. The 42-year-old mother-of-five shared the snaps on her Instagram page and received some severe criticism from many of her 2.3 million followers.

One of Katie’s friends, however, former Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh, 44, has spoken out to defend the ex-glamour model’s decision. Marsh said, quote: “I saw that Katie Price came under fire for allowing her 13-year-old daughter Princess to get her hair and make-up done. She did look very grown-up, but maybe people are forgetting she’s a teenager and experimenting with your look is very normal at that age.”

Kym, who has three children herself; daughters Emily, 23, and Polly, nine, and 25-year-old son David, added that her eldest daughter had also experimented with make-up in their early teens.

Katie Price had recently spoken candidly about her struggle with her eldest son Harvey’s size, with the teenager now weighing 28st 7lb. The former glamour model, 42, explained how she’s had to take drastic steps to try and reduce his eating and has even started to padlock the fridge says a close friend.

