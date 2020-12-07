Hundreds hospitalised in India with ‘mystery’ illness

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: @Geethak_MP/Twitter

Hundreds of people have been hospitalised in India with a ‘mystery’ illness.

LOCAL officials investigating the cases of more than 300 people with an unidentified condition in southeastern India have confirmed one person has died.

A range of symptoms has been reported by patients in Eluru in Andhra Pradesh over the weekend.

These include seizures, loss of consciousness and nausea, according to Dolla Joshi Roy, the district surveillance officer of Eluru’s West Godavari District.


Admitted to government and private hospitals, most patients were below 30 years of age and about 22 per cent of them were children, District Collector Mutyala Raju Revu told ThePrint.

By Sunday afternoon, December 6, about 70 patients were discharged.


 

A statement from Andhra Pradesh’s Health Department said initial blood tests did not find any evidence of a viral infection, such as dengue or chikungunya, which are caused by mosquito bites, reports CNN.

Authorities are now testing water samples in Eluru after it was discovered all of the patients sourced their water from the same place.

Chief Minister, YS Jaganmohan Reddy visited the patients at Eluru Government Hospital on Monday, December 7.

