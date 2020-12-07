Former Balearics Commander General criticises Spanish Government

AS Spain celebrated the 42nd anniversary of the constitution that saw the country return to democracy following the end of the Franco dictatorship, more than 250 retired senior military officers published a document attacking the Socialist-led coalition government.

This group included nine former officers who had served in Balearics with the most prominent being former commander general of the Balearics (from August 1998 to January 2002) Tomás Formentín who as retired Major General of the Army General Arms Corps, was one of the highest-ranking military personnel to sign the document.

This follows on from revelations that a separate group of retired air force officers who graduated during the dictatorship had created a WhatsApp group where they allegedly spoke about firing on Catalan independence supporters and referred to Franco as the “irreplaceable one.”

Of those now being investigated by the Spanish Government to see whether they had acted illegally, some were among the 73 former officers who wrote to King Felipe last month to criticise the coalition between the Spanish Socialist party and Podemos.

