A DRUG dealer from London who was found with more than £2k worth of cocaine in Peterborough avoids jail time after receiving a two-year suspended sentence.

-- Advertisement --



20-year-old Tedras Debesay was spotted acting suspiciously by officers from the Community Action Team in Viersen Platz on October 9 last year and after suspecting a drug deal was about to take place, the officers detained Debesay for a search.

The search uncovered £200 (€220) in cash, three mobile phones and a pouch concealed within one of his socks containing a large number of wraps of class A drugs.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and taken into custody where he was taken for a strip search, revealing a further bag hidden in his underpants with yet more drugs.

The substances were analysed and identified as 212 wraps of cocaine valued at £2,120 (€2,334) and 54 wraps of heroin valued at £540 (€594).

Debesey, of Hempstead Road in Walthamstow, was charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, which he later admitted in Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday, December 2.

He must also complete 80 hours of unpaid work and a 60-day rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR).

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Drug dealer found with £2k worth of cocaine avoids jail time”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.