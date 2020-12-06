SIR MICHAEL PALIN Appears In The Simpsons as a museum curator



‘Monty Python’, and ‘Travels of a Lifetime’ star, Sir Michael Palin, revealed to Jonathan Ross during an interview, how he was asked to appear in an episode of TV’s famous cartoon show, ‘The Simpsons’, that aired in the US in October, playing the role of a museum curator, telling Jonathan, “They just got in touch with me”.

He continued, “That was the great thing, to be asked by ‘The Simpsons’ to come and do a voice. I’m playing a character, the curator of a museum”, but stunned Ross by telling him he had never actually seen the episode, but, as always fore-armed, Ross played Sir Michael a clip, with Palin saying, “That’s something amazingly wonderful”.

Sir Michael also reflected on his iconic meeting with the Dalai Lama, during his trip to Tibet, recalling the Dalai Lama saying to him, “I would travel with you, I would carry your bags, and we had a few jokes about that. He wasn’t very good, he kept dropping them, I think he would have loved Python, he had a great sense of humour and a great presence”.

