Sex offender jailed for distributing child sex images on Kik Messenger

IAN Asquith, a sex offender from West Yorkshire, has been jailed for downloading and distributing child sex images on social networking site Kik Messenger.

West Yorkshire Police arrested the 48-year-old man at his home in Wakefield after receiving information that he had used the Kik Messenger app to post vile abusive child messages which were seen by other people.

Asquith, who has three previous convictions for sex offences, had his mobile phone seized after officers raided his home on Manor Road, Lupset, on November 4.