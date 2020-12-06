Sex offender jailed for distributing child sex images on Kik Messenger

IAN Asquith, a sex offender from West Yorkshire, has been jailed for downloading and distributing child sex images on social networking site Kik Messenger.
West Yorkshire Police arrested the 48-year-old man at his home in Wakefield after receiving information that he had used the Kik Messenger app to post vile abusive child messages which were seen by other people.
Asquith, who has three previous convictions for sex offences, had his mobile phone seized after officers raided his home on Manor Road, Lupset, on November 4.
11 illegal images were recovered from the device of which two of the images were at category A – the most serious level of offending, two images were at category B, two were at category C and there were a further five prohibited child images.
He pleaded guilty to one count of making indecent images of a child, one of distributing indecent images of a child and breach of a sexual harm prevention order and was jailed for two years and five months.
