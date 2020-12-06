Santander named Bank of the Year for 2020 by The Banker magazine

BANCO Santander has been named Bank of the Year for 2020 in the Americas, Brazil, Spain and Argentina by The Banker magazine.

The Banker highlighted Santander’s “ability to innovate and to adapt solutions developed in one market to other businesses within the group”, as well as its ability to deliver returns, gain strategic advantage and serve their markets.

The magazine also highlighted Santander’s outstanding commitment to responsible banking, including its efforts to promote education, social welfare and financial empowerment with initiatives such as Superdigital, a platform which offers access to financial services to underbanked and individual micro entrepreneurs in Latin America, and Santander Ayuda, which promotes local projects for vulnerable people in Spain.

Santander group chief executive officer, Jose Antonio Alvarez said: “Throughout 2020 our teams have worked incredibly hard to ensure they remain close to our customers across our markets. To be recognised by The Banker as the bank of the year across many of our markets is a great testament to their efforts in a challenging year”.

In Spain, The Banker highlighted the extraordinary measures Santander has made to support its customers during the Covid-19 pandemic: “Through a commendable mix of product innovation and business agility, Santander Spain has played an invaluable role in assisting the country’s businesses and consumers through an unprecedented economic and health crisis,” the magazine said.

