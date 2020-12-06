ROYAL NAVY Shadow Nine Russian Warships In British Waters as they sail around the UK waters



During the past 20 days, British Royal Navy vessels have been shadowing and monitoring nine Russian warships that have been sailing in British waters in the Celtic Sea, The English Channel, and off the west coast of Scotland, including a destroyer, a fully surfaced submarine, a corvette, plus support ships, tugs, and a patrol vessel.

Tony Radakin, the First Sea Lord Admiral, said, “This is why the Royal Navy is at sea every day, protecting the UK and our interests. Even with the pressures of Covid, we remain at short notice, to respond to threats both in home waters and around the world. Despite the increase in Russian activity, both on the surface and underwater, we are always ready to respond”.

Russian vessel, Vice-Admiral Kulakov, an Udaloy-class destroyer, was shadowed by HMS Northumberland, a type 23 frigate, as it sailed north-west of the Scottish Hebrides, while the Stary Oskol, a Kilo-class submarine, Boikiy, a corvette, the Vasily Bykov patrol ship, and their support ships were watched by HMS Severn, a Royal Navy patrol ship, though the Dover Strait and the English Channel.

HMS Severn’s Commander Philip Harper, said, “In very challenging conditions with rough weather, Severn and several other British and allied ships, have spent 20 days ensuring that Russian transiting warships remain under our watchful eyes”, with RAF Typhoons and F-15s also on standby should they be needed.

