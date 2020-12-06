QUEEN’S head housekeeper mysteriously quits her job after 32 years

The Queen’s head housekeeper at Sandringham, Patricia Earl, 56, has unexpectedly quit her job after 32 years in royal service. Ms Earl, who was lead of a team of staff including cleaners, laundry and maintenance workers, was so highly thought-of that she was honoured with the Royal Victorian Medal in 2018.

-- Advertisement --



Although royal officials insist the parting was ‘amicable,’ The Sun reported that the housekeeper was left ‘embarrassed’ after some 20 staff refused to remain on the Norfolk estate in a month-long bubble in order to protect the 94-year-old Queen.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman reported on December 5: ‘This was a completely amicable departure.’

Due to the unwillingness of staff to remain at Sandringham, the monarch and Prince Philip will remain at Windsor for the first time in 33 years.

Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl said the Queen wants her family to ‘enjoy Christmas with their other loved-ones’ and ‘not feel torn’ as she gets ready for a ‘quiet’ festive season at Windsor.

Nicholl added: ‘The Queen has said that this is the year for her family to enjoy Christmases with other family members and not feel torn, as they often do, when a royal Christmas takes priority.’

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Queen’s Head Housekeeper Quits After 32 Years”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.