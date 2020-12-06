POLICIA Local of Almuñécar denounces 33 people for bypassing the perimeter confinement

According to Policia Local, officers stationed at the Almuñécar border have denounced 33 motorists for flouting the perimeter restrictions set up for the December ‘bridge’ between the fiestas of the Constitution and Immaculate Conception. All 33 sanctions were issued between Friday, December 4 and Saturday, December 5.

“Most of the sanctions were imposed this Saturday, with a total of 23, and the rest were processed on Friday. Among those sanctioned, not only were there residents who tried to leave their municipality or wanted to enter Almuñécar and La Herradura, through the National Highway 340 and the A-7 highway, but also drivers who alleged they wanted to reach the neighbouring town of Nerja and other towns in Malaga”, explained the head of the Policia Local.

“All those displacements, entering or leaving the municipality, that can not be justified with corresponding documents are subject to sanctions; although there are more citizens who have accepted the prohibitions than not, there are still those who try to bypass the restrictions, ”says the Almuñécar Police.

Police controls will continue in the area until Tuesday, December 8.

