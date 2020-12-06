NETFLIX CROWN IS CLEAR

The Netflix series ‘The Crown’ has been criticised by some for its lack of warning that the series, for the purpose of entertainment, is actually fictional.

Netflix has now responded officially and said its quite clear that the series is fictional. Furthermore, it has no plans whatsoever to issue warnings concerning the factual content of the top-rated production.

Netflix adds that it quite clearly states that people can enjoy the ‘fictional drama ‘ the crown through their network.

British culture secretary Oliver Dowden urged Netflix to add a disclaimer of sorts at the beginning of each episode stating it was a work of fiction.

Historical fidelity issues were not originally an issue, but it seemed that this had changed with the ‘juicier’ plotlines of the fourth series.

Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother, has asked that a short description warning of fictional content at the start of the fourth series may help American viewers, in particular, understand that the series is entertainment, and not intended to be a history lesson.

For now, at least the Crown is Clear and so is Netflix.

