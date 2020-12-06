Man Admitted to Hospital With Gunshot Wounds

MAN admitted to hospital in Marbella with two gunshot wounds

A 37-year-old Moroccan man was admitted to the Hospital Quironsalud Marbella, in Malaga, in the early hours of Saturday morning, December 5 suffering from two gun shot wounds to his lower back.

The man, who checked himself into the emergency department, told the Malaga Policia Nacional that he had been shot during an illegal party at an address in the Los Flamingos Urbanizacion in Benahavís, according to Europa Press.

Hospital staff contacted the Policia Nacional, who are now investigating the incident and establishing if the shooting did occur in the residential area.

