Malaga Hospital Staff Attacked By Patient’s Relative

SEVERAL staff in Malaga’s Regional Hospital were attacked by the irate family member of one of their patients

The family member of a patient of Malaga’s Regional Hospital was arrested on Friday, December 4 for attacking several medical workers, and is currently in custody at the Provincial Police Station awaiting formal charges.

According to hospital sources, the alleged aggressor verbally and physically assaulted nurses and doctors. Beginning at around half past midnight, the individual first insulted a nurse and when a doctor intervened, the family member punched him, causing several bruises.

A hospital spokesperson declared “the most absolution rejection” of what happened, adding that staff members “who only ask for respect to do our work] have been fully supported after the frightening incident.

Police officials claim that a trial of the accused will take place in the coming days.

