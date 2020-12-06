MAJOR Celebrities Volunteer To Take Coronavirus Vaccine without any fear of side effects



A whole list of major celebrities and household names from the world of showbiz, TV and music, have all come forward to say they would not hesitate to get the coronavirus vaccine injection, which is planned to be rolled out next Tuesday, December 8 in the UK, saying they will get the jab if it was possible, to prove to the doubters about the vaccine’s safety, effectiveness and possible side-effects.

The votes of confidence, and to see major celebrities volunteer, is just what the government hope will put the public’s minds at ease, after US infectious disease expert, Dr Fauci, publicly stated last week, that he thought the UK had rushed the vaccine out, although he did later retract his statement.

Live Aid hero, Bob Geldof was one of the first celebrities, saying, “I will absolutely and immediately take it as soon as humanly possible”, with TV presenter, Eamonn Holmes, aged 62, saying, “I will definitely take the vaccine. I reckon I’ve got more to lose by not taking it. Life is for living, not wasting. I have too much to do and see and to pack into whatever is left of my life rather than waste years hiding away”, with 85-year-old TV legend, Michael Parkinson gushing, “I am first in the queue. I have no worries about it whatsoever. I trust British medicine implicitly”.

Ron Wood, the 73-year-old Rolling Stones guitarist said, “It’s a blessing”, while fellow rocker, Who frontman, Roger Daltrey, aged 76, stated, “My generation avoided some of the worst diseases known to man thanks to being vaccinated when we were young. We owe it to the young to prove its safety”, and Scottish singer, Lulu, aged 72, “I cannot wait. I have no fears or qualms about it. I’m looking forward to being able to hug loved ones and get back to normal”.

Monty Python star, Sir Michael Palin, aged 77, had no problem, “I don’t have any qualms about taking it at all. I’m totally okay with the testing that has been done”, with Anne Robinson, aged 76, of The Weakest Link fame adding, “Yes of course I will be taking the vaccine. I want to live as long as I can”, and Craig, 55 years old, from Strictly saying, “I would 100 per cent go for it when my age group is allowed. Anything to not get the virus or pass it on”.

Others coming forward include, Dame maureen Li