Footballer arrested after flattening a ref with a brutal wild tackle

An American footballer was escorted out of a stadium by police and arrested after flattening a referee in the middle of a game with a brutal wild tackle.

EDINBURG Bobcats defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron, 18, ‘blindsided’ a 59-year-old official after being disqualified from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct on the opposing quarterback.

Footage shows the Texas high school football player storm onto the field from the sideline and knock over the ref on Thursday, December 3.

Duron was charged with assault the following day, with the judge setting bail at €10,000 (€8,250).

Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees and administration issued an apology to the referee.
“The district has decided to remove the Edinburg High School football team from the playoffs after an unexpected incident involving a student that occurred during a football game.

“We extend a sincere apology to the referee and his family. We will take the appropriate disciplinary action once we understand the facts and circumstances underlining this incident.

