Cocaine Worth £100million seized in UK port

COCAINE worth £100million seized on banana shipment seized in UK port

It all went bananas at the London Gateway depot in Thurrock, Essex on November 12 as £100million worth of cocaine – over a tonne – was discovered in a shipment of fruit pulp arriving from Columbia, according to the Home Office.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “Drugs fuel criminality and destroy lives.

“This significant seizure of drugs sends a stark message to criminals in the UK and abroad seeking to smuggle drugs into or through the UK: you will not succeed and we will use every inch of our law enforcement powers to track down and stop drugs from coming into the UK.”

This shipment, weighing a total of 1,060kg, is thought to have been destined for Antwerp in Belgium. Another massive haul of 1,155kg was seized in the same port on the Thames Estuary in September, also headed for Antwerp.

NCA branch commander Jacque Beer said:

“While the UK wasn’t the end destination for either shipment, it is likely that at least a proportion would have ended up being sold on our streets”.

