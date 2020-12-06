BREXIT DEAL Edges Closer After ‘major breakthrough’ Over Fishing Rights.

The European Union and the UK have all but finalised terms on the level of access for EU boats to seas within the UK’s 200-mile exclusive economic zone, a major breakthrough in the Brexit negotiations on the rights of European fleets to fish in UK waters, say EU sources. They added there is now a “landing zone” which involves a phased introduction and also specific quotas for different species.

The breakthrough made on the night of Sunday, December 6, leaves a Franco-German demand that Britain follows EU laws as the final hurdle to a historic trade and security deal. This latest development comes after British and EU negotiators returned to the table for a “final throw of the dice” in an effort to secure a trade deal.

It is understood it came after an hour-long call between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday evening ended with the two leaders agreeing on a final push to reach an agreement.

