World’s longest turron made in Madrid

THE World’s longest chocolate turron was made at the Palacio Cibeles in Madrid, measuring more than 50 metres long.

The turron, with more than 200 kilos of chocolate, 100 litres of cream, 30 kilos of glucose and 20 kilos more of other ingredients, took about 10 hours for master chocolatier Justo Almendrote and students from different pastry schools to make. It contains truffled nougat with an almond base, 85 per cent cocoa chocolate and an infusion of cardamom, ginger, cinnamon and orange, to which different dried fruits have been added.

The huge slab of chocolate turron was made at the Palacio de Cibeles as part of the ChocoMad 2020 chocolate festival and once it had cooled and was cut, it will be divided into portions and the proceeds from it will go to the Esperanza y Alegria Foundation for social actions.

The deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacis donned gloves and an apron to take part in the process of making the turron on a 50-metre table.

