WATCH – Malaga Abuse Suspect Found Hiding In Trundle Bed

WATCH – Malaga abuse suspect arrested after being found hiding in the drawer of a trundle bed

Policia Local in Malaga arrested a 40-year-old man on November 25 for multiple offences, including parole violation, gender violence, threatening behaviours and failure to comply with two restraining orders. The suspect was discovered in a novel hiding place – the drawer of a trundle bed in his partner’s home.

Agents from the Investigation and Protection Group (GIP), tasked with protecting victims of domestic violence through the VioGen program, tracked the man to the home of a woman under their protection in the neighborhood of Las Castañetas, whose children were also present.

The individual, a native of Estepona and a resident of Malaga, has more than 50 previous convictions, including robbery with violence, home invasion and attacking a police officer.

Video Credit: Policia Local de Malaga

