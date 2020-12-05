Three People Rushed To Hospital After House Blast Sparks Blaze.

THREE people have been taken to hospital following an explosion at a house in Illingworth. Fire crews from a number of stations including Odsal, Cleckheaton and Fairweather Green were called to Green Lane at 7.38 am today. The house explosion affected one building but six surrounding houses have been evacuated as a safety precaution. The three people injured in the explosion were treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to hospital.

All people have been accounted for, confirmed West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue. The fire crews are working with West Yorkshire Police and Yorks Ambulance, Calderdale Council and utility companies to deal with an explosion at a house. The incident was initially attended by crews from Fairweather Green, Halifax and Odsal with specialist units from Cleckheaton and Dewsbury.

A West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “Crews are dealing with any remaining pockets of fire which are being extinguished should they appear. “Firefighters are likely to be on the scene for some time. Investigations are continuing into the cause of the explosion.”

