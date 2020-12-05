THE Hamburger King Of Madrid Dies Aged 79, founder of Alfredo’s Barbacoa American chain



Alfred Gradus. the founder and owner of Madrid’s, renowned, award-winning hamburger chain, Alfredo’s Barbacoa American, had died, aged 79, on Wednesday, December 2, in Madrid, the man credited with bringing the barbecued hamburger style of eating to Madrid, when he opened his first restaurant there, on Calle Lagasca, in 1981, on his birthday.

-- Advertisement --



Born in New York, America, Gradus discovered Madrid in the 1960s, whilst stationed at nearby Torrejon with the United States military, the most important and strategically located US military camp in Spain at the time, and the base where he first learned about cooking, from the military chefs, who specialised in typical American cuisine for the serviceman, to give them a taste of home, learning to make his delicious barbecue sauces he would become so famous for in years to come.

It was in Torrejon that Alfredo met Ana Maria, his future wife, and business partner, where she worked as a base translator.

Their restaurant chain won prestigious culinary awards like El Mundo´s Gastronómicos Metrópoli.

A post on the company Instagram account simply read, “We will miss you. Alfredo left as he lived. Quietly and in his own way. God Bless. See you later cowboy”, Ana Maria.

____________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The Hamburger King Of Madrid Dies Aged 79”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.