ROMANIAN Lorry Driver Caught Trying To Smuggle People OUT of The UK.

A Romanian lorry driver has been charged with attempting to smuggle migrants out of the UK including one man suspected of child sex offences. Sebastian Gabriel Podar, 48, was arrested at Dover Port on December 2 as he waited to board a cross channel ferry to France. Officers from the National Crime Agency searched the truck and discovered nine people hidden in the back, including a 39-year-old Bangladeshi man who was under investigation for child sex offences by Nottinghamshire Police.

-- Advertisement --



The eight other people were Indian, Algerian and Bangladeshi. They were all handed over to the UK Border Force for processing. On October 16, Podar had been stopped by police in Edmonton, north London who discovered six migrants in the back of his truck. According to the NCA, he was using the same truck when arrested for a second time earlier this week.

Podar was charged with two counts of ‘attempting to facilitate a breach of immigration law’. He appeared at Margate Magistrates’ Court on December 3 and was remanded to reappear at Canterbury Crown Court on January 4.

In November this year. another Romanian lorry driver was jailed for 31 months for attempting to smuggle a group of migrants out of the UK in his lorry.

35-year-old Marius Halmaghe from Tulcea, in Romania, was arrested by National Crime Agency officers in Kent on 1 October. His truck was stopped just outside of Dover port. Four adult migrants, two Bangladeshis, one Indian and one Egyptian, were found in the rear of the trailer. The lorry was booked to sail on a ferry to Calais later that day.

Halmaghe was later charged with and pleaded guilty to attempting to facilitate illegal immigration. At a hearing at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday 6 November, a judge sentenced him to 31 months in prison.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Romanian Lorry Driver Caught Trying To Smuggle People OUT of The UK”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.