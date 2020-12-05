MAN Mistakenly Orders Xmas Grinch Taller Than His House but puts it up Anyway



Father-of-two, Ray Liddell, aged 49, from Hartlepool, County Durham, decided he would fork out £500, to surprise his seven-year-old daughter, Jasmine, with an inflatable Grinch as a Christmas decoration, but when it arrived and was fully inflated, it was taller than his house.

-- Advertisement --



Unperturbed by the size of the Grinch, Ray went ahead and erected the giant outside his home, where it has now become a local attraction, with people flocking to see it, and have photos taken, “It’s a total picture of positivity. People are coming from all over to have their photos taken,” said Ray, “There was a queue on Sunday morning. I made sure everyone was socially distanced. I reckon we must have had over 5,000 people visit. It’s been a real marvel so far. I only ordered it for my daughter as she loves the Grinch. I was delighted with her reaction, let alone that of strangers. Jasmine was just screaming at it like crazy when it was all blown up”.

Being a businessman, Ray quickly got the idea of using his error as a way of raising money for the Alice House Hospice, a charitable cause in local Hartlepool, where his father was cared for before dying of Covid-19, and so far he has raised £8,000.

____________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man Mistakenly Orders Xmas Grinch Taller Than His House”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.